Quent Capital LLC Sells 6,644 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.64.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.0 %

ACI stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.16. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Insider Transactions at Albertsons Companies

In other news, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,656.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Evan Rainwater sold 25,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $691,125.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,861 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.