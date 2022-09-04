BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,228,080 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,841,264 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $2,092,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 110,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of HPE opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.59.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

