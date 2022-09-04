Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,000.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $100.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.06 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.08%.

SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Compass Point reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.29.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

