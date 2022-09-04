Rhumbline Advisers Has $48.21 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,272,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Weyerhaeuser worth $48,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WY opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.53. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

