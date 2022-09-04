Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 3,900 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pool by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $970,113,000 after purchasing an additional 68,052 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,674 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,391,000 after acquiring an additional 62,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Pool by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,829,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Pool by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $439,296,000 after acquiring an additional 158,573 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Pool by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 672,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.80.

Insider Activity at Pool

Pool Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,971.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $339.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $324.14 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.92 and its 200 day moving average is $401.84.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.37 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

