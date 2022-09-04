Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 290.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth about $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Kohl’s by 3.5% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 98,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KSS. OTR Global lowered Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KSS stock opened at $29.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.32.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

