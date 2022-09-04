OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 66.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in OneMain during the first quarter worth $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OneMain by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.91.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,530,666.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF opened at $34.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.61. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.71 and a one year high of $60.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day moving average is $42.78.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 37.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.17%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

