Quent Capital LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Rent the Runway were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,610,000. KPCB XIV Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,529,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,864,000. William Marsh Rice University bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,244,000. Finally, Acme LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,044,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Stock Performance

RENT opened at $3.87 on Friday. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $24.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RENT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Rent the Runway in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Rent the Runway from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 9,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $42,786.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 17,744 shares of company stock worth $80,913 in the last three months. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rent the Runway Profile

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

