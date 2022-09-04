Quent Capital LLC Increases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 266.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortive by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 10,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 33.3% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 30.7% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Fortive to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.64.

Fortive Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 15.56%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

