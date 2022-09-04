Quent Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 0.4 %

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $183.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.83. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $135.46 and a 1-year high of $211.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.90.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.