Quent Capital LLC Purchases 1,771 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAIN opened at $19.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $28.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HAIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. CL King initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.30.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.