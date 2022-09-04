Quent Capital LLC Buys 600 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GATX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,657,000 after purchasing an additional 42,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of GATX by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GATX shares. StockNews.com cut GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

GATX Stock Performance

Shares of GATX stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.12 and a 200 day moving average of $105.98. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $127.58.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.70 million. GATX had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

GATX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

GATX Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

