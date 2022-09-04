Quent Capital LLC Invests $139,000 in RH (NYSE:RH)

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after acquiring an additional 313,268 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of RH by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of RH by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after acquiring an additional 266,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RH by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,919,000 after acquiring an additional 9,095 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.13.

RH Stock Down 0.2 %

RH stock opened at $252.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $308.18. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $733.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.33.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $2.32. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at RH

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total transaction of $320,039.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,065.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,201 shares of company stock worth $9,566,609. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.