Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Position Raised by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,155,927,000 after purchasing an additional 462,751 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,183,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,299,661,000 after acquiring an additional 53,557 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,402,000 after acquiring an additional 67,091 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,139,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,342,000 after acquiring an additional 39,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $604,806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,413 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $297.60 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $283.72 and a 1-year high of $615.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $318.04 and its 200-day moving average is $355.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Zebra Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.33.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

