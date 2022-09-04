PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the textile maker on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

PVH has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% per year over the last three years. PVH has a payout ratio of 1.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PVH to earn $10.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.5%.

PVH Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $54.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. PVH has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PVH will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in PVH by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 38.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.33.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

