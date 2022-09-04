Quent Capital LLC Sells 359 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,941,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,674,000 after purchasing an additional 564,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Teradata by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,321,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,144,000 after purchasing an additional 268,789 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 398,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after purchasing an additional 242,843 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradata by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,125,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,034,000 after purchasing an additional 201,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Teradata by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,454,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,727,000 after purchasing an additional 163,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradata alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Teradata Price Performance

Shares of TDC stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.