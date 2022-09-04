Quent Capital LLC Has $144,000 Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 74.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,574 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,651 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,112,580,000 after buying an additional 255,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,674,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,664,776,000 after buying an additional 513,385 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in General Electric by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,690,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $886,683,000 after buying an additional 47,758 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $698,826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE opened at $72.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.73. The company has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11. General Electric has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

