Quent Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,061 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.



Shares of NYSE CTVA opened at $61.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.72 and a one year high of $64.03.



Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.



A number of analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.21.





Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.



