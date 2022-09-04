Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 401.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Baxter International by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 106,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,121,000 after buying an additional 51,069 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,000. First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in Baxter International in the first quarter worth approximately $4,175,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Baxter International by 50.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 428,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,303,000 after buying an additional 143,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAX shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.69.

Baxter International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $56.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.88 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

About Baxter International

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.