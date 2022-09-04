Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.85-10.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30-1.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.85-$10.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 9.3 %

Shares of NYSE OXM opened at $92.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.52. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $76.21 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.02.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.13. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth about $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after buying an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 391.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,852,000 after buying an additional 88,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Oxford Industries by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,782,000 after buying an additional 79,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

