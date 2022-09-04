Quent Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 8,487.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,327,000 after buying an additional 203,362 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after buying an additional 15,623 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total value of $3,793,271.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $83.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.52. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.60 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Bank of America cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.55.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

