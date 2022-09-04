4,000 Shares in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS) Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in Intercorp Financial Services by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 141,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 38,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

IFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

NYSE IFS opened at $21.40 on Friday. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $37.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.65.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

