Halliburton Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.

Halliburton has decreased its dividend by an average of 37.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Halliburton has a payout ratio of 17.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Halliburton to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.3%.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $19.09 and a 52-week high of $43.99.

Insider Activity

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Halliburton by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Halliburton by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

