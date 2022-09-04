Quent Capital LLC Sells 14,858 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Quent Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,858 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:JEF opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.41. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.71.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.21 per share, with a total value of $1,248,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $226,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

