Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.75-9.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.865-7.940 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.69 billion. Lululemon Athletica also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.75-$9.90 EPS.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $407.57.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $314.17 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $251.51 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $301.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.06.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,253 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,532 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter worth approximately $908,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 519,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $141,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $17,727,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

