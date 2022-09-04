Quent Capital LLC Acquires 2,616 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 223.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 605.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.8 %

ENB stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day moving average is $43.97. The stock has a market cap of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

About Enbridge

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

