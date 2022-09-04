Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,794,000 after buying an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Unum Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 626,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,395,000 after buying an additional 19,820 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unum Group by 27.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Unum Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unum Group

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,605,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 950,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,138,227.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

