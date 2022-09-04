Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.17% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $41,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA opened at $164.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.85 and a 1 year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 98.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $188.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.64.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

