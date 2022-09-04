Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.13% of Corning worth $39,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $281,919,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 77.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $113,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth $29,668,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corning by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 784,448 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

Insider Activity

Corning Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.35%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

