Visionary Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Amcor by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Amcor by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 98,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amcor by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Amcor by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,000,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,100,000 after purchasing an additional 311,955 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

Amcor Price Performance

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.02 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $375,894.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,592.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,270,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,562. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

