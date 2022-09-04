Panagora Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 8.0% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 340,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,384,000 after buying an additional 25,202 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 345.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 42,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their price target on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.19. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $30.51. The company has a market cap of $947.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.03.

In other news, Director W Larry Cash bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,554,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,214.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John Anthony Martins purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,464.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

