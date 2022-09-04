Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 15.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 124,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,781,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $51,129,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 153.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sun Communities Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on SUI shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.75.

NYSE SUI opened at $151.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.08. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.64 and a 12-month high of $211.79.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 12.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 128.94%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

See Also

