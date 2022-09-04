LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Stock Holdings Increased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of LivePerson worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $10.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $68.82. The company has a market capitalization of $807.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.26.

LPSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. B. Riley cut their target price on LivePerson from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on LivePerson to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Roth Capital raised LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on LivePerson from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

