Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 3,139 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,139 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 47.0% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 334,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,217,000 after purchasing an additional 175,640 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 1.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Sun Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.75.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $151.24 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.64 and a 1 year high of $211.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.08.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.