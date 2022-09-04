Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $6.10 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clorox by 15.6% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,786 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,692.9% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 23.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Clorox Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $142.85 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.91. The company has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $129.83.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.