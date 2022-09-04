Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Position Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 604,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,260 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.18% of Eversource Energy worth $53,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 605.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ES. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.82.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total transaction of $456,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,558,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $77.07 and a one year high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.44.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

