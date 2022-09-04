Panagora Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 320,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 159,352 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $565,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $440,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,699,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,606 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,742,000 after acquiring an additional 532,527 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $243,159,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.22 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.22.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

