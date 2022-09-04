Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 159,352 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,352 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.3% in the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 46.8% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 56,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 38.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 43,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 11,999 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 45,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 81,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.