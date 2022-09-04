Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,066 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 25.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 1,504.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 26,323 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 22.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,582,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 209.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 71,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 48,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $103.50 on Friday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.20.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.12). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

