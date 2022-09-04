Rhumbline Advisers Sells 13,618 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Alcoa worth $42,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

Alcoa stock opened at $49.25 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.41 and a 200 day moving average of $63.98.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.64.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

