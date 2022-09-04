Panagora Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,168 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Axcelis Technologies worth $5,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $158,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,855,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 2,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $158,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,273.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 13,289 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $946,176.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,330,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,825 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,812. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.34. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.71. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $83.74.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.33. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Axcelis Technologies to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcelis Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

Axcelis Technologies Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

