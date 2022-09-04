Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBNY. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,958,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 136.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $1,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut Signature Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.69.

Signature Bank Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $171.28 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.43.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

