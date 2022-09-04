30,426 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWM opened at $180.09 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $183.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.75.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

