Bank of Montreal Can Sells 13,789 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 143,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,789 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $20,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $90,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $85.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.93. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.28 and a twelve month high of $199.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.35). Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SWK. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

