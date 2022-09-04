MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,915 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 11,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.59 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Scott R. Lewis sold 2,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $166,372.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.