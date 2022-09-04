Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,403 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 98,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after buying an additional 45,765 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $313.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays cut Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.92.

Moody’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCO opened at $284.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.20. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $294.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $304.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

