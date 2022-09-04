Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $6.26 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,894 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in General Mills by 134.9% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 124,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 71,761 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 164,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 30,312 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 168,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 6.8% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in General Mills by 61.9% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS stock opened at $76.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average is $70.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $78.54.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

