Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,214 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.26% of Camden Property Trust worth $45,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 492.4% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

CPT opened at $126.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $125.17 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $193.00 to $174.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading

