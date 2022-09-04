Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Schneider National worth $6,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 83.2% during the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Schneider National by 99.8% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 38,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schneider National by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,275,000 after buying an additional 26,252 shares during the last quarter. 27.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02. Schneider National, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 12.21%.
A number of brokerages have commented on SNDR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.
Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
