Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,788 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pearson were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Pearson by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 3.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 44,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 72.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 5.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 56.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

PSO stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Pearson plc has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.8062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19.

PSO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 800 ($9.67) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 840 ($10.15) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 835 ($10.09) to GBX 975 ($11.78) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $832.50.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

